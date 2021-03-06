Natung announces ‘air gun surrender abhiyan’ to curtail hunting

ITANAGAR, 5 Mar: Forest Minister Mama Natung on Friday informed the legislative assembly that the forest department is initiating a programme named ‘Air gun surrender abhiyan’ in the state this March. He said that air guns, which can be easily bought, are widely available, leading to wildlife hunting.

He said that the programme would be started from East Kameng, which is his home district.

Natung said that the drive is being initiated to stop hunting, adding that the government is serious about stopping wildlife hunting. The minister said that 42 people have been arrested for hunting, and that the cases are ongoing. He urged the members to create awareness to minimize rampant hunting. Stopping hunting in the state would require a united effort, “starting right from villages to the legislative assembly,” he said.

“As a matter of principle, if the members stop consuming wild meat, it will send a very good message to the people,” said the speaker, adding to the minister’s call for stopping wildlife hunting.

Quotes of the day

# Wildlife ko jis tarah se hunting kar raha hei, yeh bahut hi dukh ka baat hei: Forest Minister Mama Natung

# Char ghanta ka safar karta hei par ek chiriya dikhai nei deta hei: Forest Minister Mama Natung

# Log humare paas pahunchane aa jata hei. Toh hum agar mana karde toh that will send a lot of message: Speaker Pasang D Sona, calling on the legislative members to stop consuming wild meat.

# You all are obsessed with hardcopy. I don’t know why: Speaker Pasang D Sona, who has made the session paperless.

# Teacher posting ho geya, teacher quarter nei hei… teacher logo ka rented house bhi nei hei: Tarin Dakpe

# Agar humlog emergent flood control nei rakha jaiga… gaon sab khatam ho jaiga: Lombo Tayeng, seeking a plan for protection of villages from Siang flood.