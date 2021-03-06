State’s 34,881 beneficiaries have taken first dose of Covid-19 vaccine, 9,323 of them received second dose

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 5 Mar: The latest report from the health department states that a total of 34,881 people in the entire state have received their first dose of Covid-19 vaccine, while 9,323 of them have been administered their second dose so far.

The data includes healthcare workers (HCW), frontline workers (FLW) and beneficiaries who are aged 60 years and above, and those above 45 years with comorbidities.

Currently, of a total of 61,439 HCW beneficiaries, 14,957 have received their first dose of Covid-19 vaccine, while 9,104 of them had received the vaccine’s second dose till Friday.

Also, the state’s 17,740 FLWs have received the first dose and another 219 have received the second dose.

Following the rollout of the vaccination for beneficiaries who are aged 60 years and above, and those above 45 years with comorbidities in the state on 1 March, till now around 1,684 beneficiaries aged 60 years and above have been inoculated.

Also, a total of 500 beneficiaries aged 45 years and above with comorbidities have also received their first dose.

Speaking about the latest report on Covid-19 vaccination, NHM nodal officer Dr Dimong Padung, who is also the overall supervisor for Covid-19 vaccination in the state, informed that so far the progress of the vaccination coverage is very good in the state.

However, he admitted that there are still a number of people who are hesitant to get themselves inoculated. Dr Padung stated that, despite the reluctance, there is progress, especially among the HCWs and the FLWs.

“Till Thursday, the average vaccine coverage among HCWs and FLWs was around 62 to 63 percent. We are hopeful that the numbers will increase in the coming days,” he added.

Dr Padung informed that, ever since the rollout of the vaccination drive on 1 March for people aged 60 years and above and people who are 45 years and above with comorbidities, the department has recorded increased participation, especially in East and West Siang districts.

“The number of people turning up for inoculation has improved in West Kameng also. Overall, hesitancy among people has lessened overtime and there is eagerness among many to take the vaccine in other districts also,” he said.

Dr Padung further informed that the department is going to scale up the vaccination process to cover as many beneficiaries as possible. He stated that the department by next week plans to take the vaccination drive to the police battalion headquarters in Deomali, Changlang, Aalo and Chimpu, besides the PTCs, “as the police department is much motivated to take the vaccine.”

Dr Padung further informed that the state has not recorded any cases of adverse reaction to the Covid-19 vaccine.

“The only cases reported are of mild side effects like fever, mild headache and body ache. Only 258 cases of mild side effects were reported in the state and no severe cases have been reported till now,” he said.