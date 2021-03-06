Trg in animal health mgmt imparted

BARCHIPAM, 5 Mar: Thirty livestock farmers from Barchipam, Showda, Sagar, Khorung and Khagoksa villages participated in an awareness programme on ‘animal health management for tribal highlanders’, organized here by Dirang-based National Research Centre on Yak (NRCY) on Friday.

NRCY scientist Dr SS Choudhary educated the farmers on the preventive measures to be taken for better health management of different highland animals. He also spoke about the importance of deworming, parasitic control and vaccination of animals.

The participants were later provided with veterinary medicines for their animals.