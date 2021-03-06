Meeting on immunization, IMI held

BOMDILA, 5 Mar: A district task force meeting on routine immunization, Intensified Mission Indradhanush (IMI) and Covid-19 was held here in West Kameng district on Friday.

During the meeting, which was chaired by DC Karma Leki, DMO Dr Dondu Wange reported that 95 percent of the targeted population has been covered under routine immunization, while 91 percent have been fully immunized.

He expressed concern over the “low turnout ratio of health workers to get the second dose of Covid-19 vaccine,” and said that “the process of vaccine is incomplete if anyone fails to take the second dose.”

The DC urged the ASHAs and anganwadi workers to “cooperate with the health department to achieve 100 percent targets of RI, FI and Covid-19 vaccines to all the beneficiaries.” (DIPRO)