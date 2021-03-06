Diagnostic centre inaugurated

ROING, 5 Mar: Lower Dibang Valley DMO Dr R Tatan inaugurated the Amze Diagnostic Centre in Ezengo here on Friday, in the presence of former MP Mukut Mithi and other dignitaries.

The proprietor of the diagnostic centre, Dr Raju Mena, informed that, other than the capacity for regular routine tests, the centre is equipped with automated analyzers and tests such as complete blood count with 19 parameters, serum electrolytes: sodium, potassium, chloride, biochemistry analyzer for LFT, KFT, etc, besides several other features.

Attendees opined that the fully automated and computerized pathology lab was a welcome step as most denizens have to travel to Assam or other districts to avail such facilities.