CoSAAP submits representation over several issues

ITANAGAR, 6 Mar: The Confederation of Service Associations of Arunachal Pradesh (CoSAAP) said it has submitted a representation to the chief secretary, seeking implementation of house rent allowances as per the 7th CPC; implementation of transportation allowances; and early redress of the genuine issues of the Arunachal Teachers’ Association (ATA).

Expressing support to the ATA, the CoSAAP said it strongly opposes the decision of the government to merge the secondary education and the elementary education directorates into one directorate.

“Rather, such major and crucial department needs the support of the government by bifurcating the directorates of elementary and secondary education down to the district and block levels for smooth functioning of the department,” it said.

Since the school teachers are performing their duties even on Saturdays, the CoSAAP expressed support to the demand for increasing the earned leave of the teachers from the existing 10 days to 20 days per year.

It also sought expediting the recruitment process of the APCS (EG) interview through lateral entry.

“The inordinate delay in conducting the said interview is hampering the overall developmental process of the state, especially in the circle administrative level, for which these posts were created by the government,” it said.

It also drew the attention of the chief secretary to the monthly salary issues of the employees drawing their salaries through the public financial management system (PFMS).

“It is understood that some employees drawing salaries through the PFMS are facing irregularities in getting monthly salaries after the implementation of the PFMS, which is stated to be ranging from one to four months together,” the CoSAAP said, and suggested to the government to convert all the plan posts to non-plan posts “which are receiving salaries under PFMS,” or to adopt a suitable mechanism in getting administrative approval and financial concurrence in a shorter manner, or to “create a chief minister’s corpus fund from where pay and allowances of such departments can be released on monthly basis with a provision to reimburse them from the concerned department on receipt of fund from the government of India.”

The CoSAAP also highlighted the grievances of the Arunachal Pradesh Secretariat Employees’ Association (APSEA).

“It has been brought to the knowledge of the CoSAAP that there is a complete stagnation of career progression of secretariat cadre borne employees, with special reference to ministerial cadre. To redress this issue, the state government has already constituted a cadre review committee headed by retired IAS officer TT Gamdik. The committee has recommended five points cadre review in the secretariat. It is also understood that out of five point recommendations, the state government has already implemented one point, ie, recruitment of assistant section officer through the combined competitive examinations of the APPSC and rest four recommendations are yet to be implemented.

“As such, the APSEA submitted a representation to the state government in July, 2020, for its complete implementation. Therefore, the CoSAAP supports the demands placed by the APSEA and urges the state government to implement the Gamdik Committee Recommendation in toto at the earliest,” it said.