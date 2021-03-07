Stagnant in same position for 19 years, CIC operators claim lapse in framing RR by govt

ITANAGAR, 6 Mar: The community information centre (CIC) operators of the state’s IT & communication department have raised the issue of remaining stagnant in their positions for the past 19 years due to “lapse in framing of the recruitment rules (RR) of the CIC operators by the government.”

In a coordination meeting with Arunachal Pradesh State Council for IT and e-Governance Chairman Doni Nich on 5 March here, the CIC operators informed that the CICs were set up in 56 blocks of the state by the union information technology ministry under the national e-governance plan to “bridge the digital divide between block level to state headquarters and to the nation as whole to create awareness related to IT and communication within the local community in 2002 and for administrative exigency.”

Accordingly, 112 CIC operators (two in each block) were appointed on the basis of their technical know-how and posted to different blocks of the state.

They said that the 112 CIC operators were regularized in 2008 (vide Cabinet Approval No DIT/S&T/58/2008, dated

1 April, 2008) without properly following the RR.

“Due to lapse in framing of the RR of the CIC operators by the government, the CIC operators have been in the same post for the last 19 years without any upgrades or promotion in the post,” they said.

During the meeting, the CIC operators appealed for streamlining the department; creating promotion avenues for IT & communications staffers; and framing recruitment rules for CIC operators.

The chairman acknowledged the grievances placed by the officials of the department, and assured to redress the issues raised by the staff of the department by framing RRs for the post of CIC operators.

He also asked the staff of IT & communication to work in coordination with the Arunachal Pradesh State Council for IT and e-Governance “without any bias between department and council for development and digitization of Arunachal.”

State Council for IT and e-Governance Joint Director Hano Taka and the OSD to the chairman-cum-deputy director of the AP State Council for IT and e-Governance also heard the grievances of the CIC operators.