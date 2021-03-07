Orientation prog organized

RONO HILLS, 6 Mar: An ‘orientation-cum-interaction programme’ was conducted at Rajiv Gandhi University for the students of BSc agriculture, MSc agriculture and food technology under the faculty of agricultural sciences on 6 March.

The faculty of agricultural sciences has been started from the 2020-2021 session.

Interacting with the students, Vice Chancellor Prof Saket Kushwaha assured of every possible help for the growth and development of the departments. He advised the students to imbibe discipline and study well.

The students asked a volley of questions, and they were satisfied with the answers from the VC.