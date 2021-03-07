Painting and slogan competition held

LONGDING, 6 Mar: A painting and slogan writing competition was held at the government higher secondary school here on Friday under the aegis of the district information and public relations office here.

The themes of the painting and slogan writing were related to social issues, such as drug addiction, climate change, gender equality, etc.

A total of 257 students from various schools in different parts of the district participated in the competition.

The results of the competition will be announced soon, and cash prizes and certificates will be distributed to the winners.

The winners of the painting competition will participate in wall painting activity, which is expected to be held in various locations of the district headquarters, with socially relevant themes. (DIPRO)