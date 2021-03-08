Awareness camp for workers held

SAGALEE, 7 Mar: An awareness camp was conducted here in Papum Pare district on Sunday by the Arunachal Pradesh Building & Other Construction Workers’ Welfare Board (APB&OCWWB), in collaboration with the Sagalee unit of the All Arunachal Pradesh Labour Union (AAPLU), for the workers’ community.

Participating in the distribution of water filters and radios to the workers, former anchal samiti chairperson Techi Kaha advised them to work as a team.

He also appealed to the state AAPLU president Dana Tadu and APB&OCWWB Registering Officer Dosam Tara Sonam to cooperate with each other and to conduct such awareness programmes in all areas of the state.

Speaking on the occasion, Tadu called on the district executive members to spread awareness among the people of Sagalee, and appealed to the APB&OCWWB to maintain the quality of items being distributed among the beneficiaries.

Sonam also appealed to the workers to get registered and avail the benefits of the board. He informed that there are many workers who are deprived of useful incentives due to lack of information regarding the registration procedure.