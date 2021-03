[ Karda Natam ]

TALIHA, 7 Mar: Lable Bango ZPM Yachak Paktung inaugurated the building of the government upper primary school in Paktung village in Upper Subansiri district on Sunday.

Paktung emphasized the need for protecting public properties, including schools and other infrastructure. “Such infrastructure will lead to development of other development in the area,” she said.

The building was constructed under the SIDF scheme for 2018-19.