Moral building prog organized under Ekal Abhiyan

RUKSIN, 7 Mar: The Shree Hari Satsang Samity under the Ekal Abhiyan conducted a three-day ‘moral building’ programme here in East Siang district, coinciding with the silver jubilee celebration of the Shree Hari Satsang Samity, Brindavan.

Attending the programme as a resource person, anchal vyash kothakar of Assam’s Jorhat district, Mrinali Doley, urged the Ekal Abhiyan workers to work for the development of morality in children.

Explaining many chapters of the Mod-Bhagavat Geeta, Doley urged the project workers to instill the sense of moral responsibility among the local youths to create a peaceful and crime-free society.

Ekal Abhiyan Arunachal Pradesh bhag secretary Makpak Peyang, abhiyan pramukhs and bhag vyash kothakars from different segments of Assam and Arunachal and Ekal Vidyalaya teachers attended the programme.

The Friends of Tribal Society of Arunachal Pradesh, a non-profit organization, is running more than 390 Ekal Vidyalayas in Arunachal and Assam under the Ekal Abhiyan.