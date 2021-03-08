Nat’l webinar on IPR and IP mgmt held

ZIRO, 7 Mar: Sixty academicians, researchers, college teachers and students attended a two-day national webinar on ‘intellectual proper rights (IPR) and IP management’ organized here in Lower Subansiri district by St Claret College, Ziro (SCCZ), in collaboration with the Arunachal NIT from 5-6 March.

“The webinar was aimed at imparting suitable knowledge about the importance of IPR and IP in various aspects of daily undertakings in academics, research, and marketing,” the college informed in a release.

Various pertinent themes were delved into by the resource persons who were proficient in matters concerning IPR. Kolkata (WB)-based Patent Office Deputy Controller Sanjay Bhattacharya spoke on the progress of IPR in India, while retired faculty member of Guwahati (Assam)-based Indian Institute Entrepreneurship, AK Baruah dwelt on “how to go about self-entrepreneurial motivation” and “entrepreneurship as career for first generation entrepreneur,’ and Assam-based Patent Information Centre’s senior scientist Siddhartha Devnath spoke about trademark and its importance.

West Bengal-based Patent Information Centre’s senior scientist Dr Mahuya Hom Choudhury spoke on “perspective and challenges of intellectual property rights and innovation towards shaping the future,” the college said.

The webinar was sponsored by the technical education quality improvement programme and the Arunachal Pradesh State Council for Science & Technology.

The webinar was a result of the MoU signed between the NIT and SCCZ.