DC asks depts to complete schemes on time

DAPORIJO, 8 Mar: Upper Subansiri DC Mika Nyori asked the executing departments to complete all the schemes and projects related to border area development in the district within the stipulated time.

“All the schemes related to borer area development have to be successfully implemented and target for completion of such schemes and projects should strictly be maintained,” Nyori said during a coordination meeting with the departmental heads here on Monday.

He instructed the UD department to create more public awareness on cleanliness and hygiene.

Taking note of the pathetic road condition within Daporijo town, the DC instructed the AE (highway) to initiate the repair and maintenance of the township road on priority.

Earlier, officials of various departments highlighted the progress and achievements of the schemes and projects undertaken by them.

The UD AE informed the DC that the solid waste management plant is nearing completion.

The AE also highlighted various issues related to the UD department.

SP Taru Gussar said the law and order situation in Upper Subansiri has “drastically improved.” He urged the DC to approach the government for establishment of a well-equipped fire station in Daporijo as the district headquarters witnesses frequent fire mishaps.

The power department’s AE said that electric short-circuit is one of the main reasons for house fires here, and said that service connection to all the newly constructed houses should only be given after verification by a technician from the department.

He informed that Daporijo stands at second in the central zone when it comes to revenue collection.

E-Governance Officer Adap Maling informed that VSATs under the SWAN scheme have been installed at five sites. The departments requiring VSAT can approach his department for further processes, Maling said.

Taking strict note of illegal hunting, all present at the meeting suggested that there should be a complete ban on the sale of air guns, and that exemplary punishment should be given to the offenders. (DIPRO)