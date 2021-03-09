Min, MLA inspect under-construction bridge

SOPO, 8 Mar: RWD Minister Honchun Ngandam along with local Tana Hali Tara visited the under-construction steel arch bridge over the Pare river here in Papum Pare district on Monday.

The visit took place just days after the MLA had raised concern over the lack of progress of the bridge in the recently concluded assembly session.

Ngandam reviewed the progress of work with DC Pige Ligu, SP Neelam Nega, RWD EE Techi Jobae and a representative of contractor Tama Fabrication.

Speaking to the press, the minister said that the major issues which were creating obstacles in the way of construction of the bridge have been resolved.

“The local MLA and the RWD EE will together construct an approach road, so

that bridge work can start. The contractor will start launching the superstructure by next week. The work should be completed by March last,” said Ngandam.

He also said that permanent cement concrete roads have to be constructed on both sides of the approach to the bridge.

“We will appeal to the government for approach road funds in the future. I along with local MLA Hali will brief the CM and the DCM about the progress of work,” he added.

Further, he informed that the state government has released the full amount of the state’s matching share.

“Total cost of the bridge is Rs 789.09 lakhs. The NEEPCO’s share is Rs 473.09 lakhs and so far they have only released Rs 142 lakhs. They are yet to release a balance of Rs 331.09 lakhs. The state share of Rs 316.00 lakhs has been released,” Ngandam said.

Tara expressed satisfaction over the outcome of the visit by the RWD minister.

“I trust the commitment made by my government. Connectivity is my agenda and I will continue to make an effort to improve connectivity in my constituency,” said Tara.