Home minister highlights poor CSS performance

ITANAGAR, 8 Mar: Home Minister Bamang Felix on Monday highlighted the poor performance of a few districts in terms of implementing centrally-sponsored schemes (CSS) and suggested “revamping the workforce.”

Addressing a state level review meeting on all CSS under the rural development (RD) department at the legislative assembly here, Felix stressed on proactive participation of all stakeholders to achieve the expected targets.

He also stressed on focusing on transforming the rural people of the state, and suggested to the officers and officials of the RD department to “remain proactive on timely uploading of MIS data, so that the expected target is achieved for smooth implementation of the programmes.”

Under his direction, technical training on CSS programmes will be conducted zone-wise in five regions, viz, Siang, Lohit, Subansiri, Tawang and Papum Pare.

During the programme, all the DRDA project directors made presentations on the CSS activities of the RD department.