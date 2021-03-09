Over 60 students turn up for football selection trial

NAMPONG, 8 Mar: The first day of the selection trials being conducted by Sudeva Delhi Football Club to induct two players in the Delhi Football Academy, received good response with more than 60 students/players turning up for the trial here in Changlang district on Monday.

The selection trial was kicked off by Nampong ZPM Deeptu Mungrey in the presence of SDO Idam Bagra.

District BJP president KN Thikak, NRP Sport Club president Jamin Thikak, Changlang DFA president Sambo Changmi and general secretary Enoch Lungphi were also present.

The Sudeva Delhi Football Club will conduct month-long selection trials for boy students below 17 years in various government higher secondary schools in Changlang district.

Two players will be selected, and they will be provided free football coaching/training with cent percent scholarship in Delhi Football Academy for a year.