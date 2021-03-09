Natung exhorts youths to develop positive mindset

ITANAGAR, 8 Mar: Sports & Youth Affairs Minister Mama Natung exhorted the youths to develop a positive mindset and shoulder the responsibility of nation-building.

“Youths are the future of the society. They need to develop a positive mindset and shoulder the responsibility of nation-building,” Natung said after inaugurating the North East NSS Festival at Dera Natung Government College (DNGC) here on Monday.

Literary and games and sports events and leadership training for personality development will be conducted during the festival. “It will also offer the participants the opportunity to exchange culture and learn discipline and teamwork, apart from fostering brotherhood for peace and communal harmony,” said the minister.

MLA Kento Rina, State Chief Information Commissioner Dr Joram Begi and Education Commissioner Niharika Rai also addressed the participants.

Present on the occasion, among others, was DNGC Principal MQ Khan.

Three-hundred NSS volunteers accompanied by 25 programme officers from seven northeastern states are participating in the five-day festival, said state NSS nodal officer Dr AK Mishra.