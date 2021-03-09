MWS delegation meets CM

ITANAGAR, 8 Mar: A delegation of the Mishmi Welfare Society (MWS), led by its chairman, advocate Matheim Linggi, called on Chief Minister Pema Khandu at the state secretariat here on Monday.

The members of the delegation thanked the government under the leadership of Khandu and DCM Chowna Mein for bringing various developmental projects, especially road communication, which they said has totally changed the scenario of Mishmi Hills.

During the meeting, a cordial discussion on various issues pertaining to the Mishmi inhabited districts was held.

Later, the MWS chairman, while submitting a memorandum, apprised the CM of the various issues of Lohit, Dibang Valley, Anjaw and

Lower Dibang Valley districts and the Mishmi inhabited areas of East Siang and Upper Siang districts.

The chief minister assured to address the issues, according to a statement from the MWS.

The elected representatives from the Mishmi community – Mutchu Mithi, Dasanglu Pul, Karikho Kri and Mopi Mihu – and Arunachal Pradesh Mineral Development & Trading Corporation Chairman Dr Mohesh Chai also joined the delegation.