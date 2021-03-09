Governor presents Nari Shakti Samman awards

ITANAGAR, 8 Mar: Governor BD Mishra presented the ‘Nari Shakti Samman’ award to seven ‘women of substance’ on the occasion of the International Women’s Day celebration at the Raj Bhavan here on Monday.

Tsering Drema from Tawang, Tongam Angu from Likabali, Itanagar SMO Dr Jennifer Tayeng, social worker Pani Renya from Naharlagun, Health Services DD Dr Runi (Tasung) Bhattacharjee, Khuncha Techi from Changlang and Oju Mission chairperson Ratan Anya were felicitated by the governor’s wife Neelam Misra.

“The message of International Women’s Day must reach every home in the country,” the governor said, and added that “only that nation develops and prosper where women are treated equally and with respect.”

“In order to empower women in the true sense, the people of the society must welcome the birth of girl children, provide opportunities

for their education, instill respect for positive beliefs and values, make them self-reliant and inculcate a sense of service to the nation,” the governor said.

Recalling the high status of women in the ancient period, during the freedom struggle and in modern days, the governor said that the process of bringing empowerment to the women must be qualitative, effective, regulated, and inclusive. He said such endeavour must promote efficiency and confidence among the women.

Commissioner Niharika Rai and APCS Joint Secretary Mamata Riba also spoke. (Raj Bhavan)