State BMS submits memo to PM, urges GoI to address issues raised by labour assns

ITANAGAR, 8 Mar: Claiming that the central government has, despite repeated requests, not initiated any measures to address the issues raised by different pensioners’ unions like EPS95, banking, defence, insurance, postal, railway, seafarers, pensioners under SSA, etc, to revise their pensions along with medical insurances benefits, the state unit of the Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS) has in a ten-point memorandum addressed to the prime minister on Monday demanded early fulfillment of its demands.

The state unit of the BMS further said that the BMS has decided to stage a nationwide agitation at all district headquarters between 15 and 20 March to press its demands.

The BMS has demanded that pension should be “50 percent of the last drawn salary and linking all types of pensions with DA cost of living index.” It has also demanded scrapping of the new pension scheme and restarting of the old pension scheme for all state and central government employees.

Its other demands include better health scheme for all types of pensioners in old age; revision of pension to all old pensioners in insurance, banking sector; revocation of commutation of pension after 12 years instead of 15 years for all commuted pensioners; coverage under social security pension and health scheme for sailors, ASHA, anganwadi and GDS employees; review of social security assistance given to old age, handicapped pensions, etc.