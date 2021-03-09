Review meeting on UDISE+ held

ITANAGAR, 8 Mar: A two-day review meeting on UDISE+ 2019-21 data and performance grading index (PGI) with the district project coordinators and the MIS coordinators began at the Dorjee Khandu convention centre here on Monday.

Samagra Shiksha Special State Project Director Nangram Pingkap, who inaugurated the review meeting, elaborated the importance of UDISE+ data and PGI in ascertaining the overall ranking of the state in the country.

He emphasized that the data play a very important role in the planning process and any “discrepancy or redundancy” in it may cause mistakes. “This needs to be avoided and the data must be captured with proper verification and should be entered in the format with maximum accuracy,” Pingkap said.

Deputy State Project Director Neelam Tan put forward several suggestions for strengthening the system which helps in the planning process for improvement of the education sector and the department as a whole.

SPC (MIS) Manoj Rai explained the system of checking the data and ways to avoid mistakes that are generally made. All the DPCs made presentations and shared the difficulties being faced by them. They, however, assured to provide the actual data as far as possible.

District project coordinators and MIS coordinators of 23 districts attended the first day of the review meeting.