DRUCC to appeal for resumption of railway services in state

YUPIA, 10 Mar: Divisional Railway Users Consultative Committee (DRUCC) member Tarh Tarak said that an appeal will be made to the state government to resume railway services in the state.

Tarak, who is also the state BJP vice president, said this during a visit to the Naharlagun railway station on Wednesday while taking stock of the railway services.

He informed that the railway services have been kept on halt due to Covid-19 and that an appeal would be made to the state government to resume services soon after the completion of the Covid-19 vaccination.

“The state government has given top priority to railway connectivity for better and easy transportation in the state. Survey and investigation have been done in various areas of Arunachal Pradesh, such as Naharlagun to Gohpur assam via Itanagar and Murkong Selek (Jonai) to Pasighat. Some major lines would include Bhalukpong to Tawang and Likabali to Aalo,” he informed, adding that meetings and discussions will be conducted from time-to-time with the higher authorities for public amenities.