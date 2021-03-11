Natung felicitates aspiring model Hassang

ITANAGAR, 10 Mar: Sports and Youth Affairs Minister Mama Natung on Wednesday felicitated India Super Model top-15 finalist and ‘Mr Charming’ title winner, Hassang Techi Tara on Wednesday.

A native of Pakke-Kessang district, Hassang won the ‘Mr Charming’ title during the grand finale of the Dreamz Production’s India Super Model, held in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh recently.

Representing Arunachal, Hassang made it to the top 15 among 60 other competitors from across India.

Hassang is currently pursuing Bachelor of Arts in Tourism in Bangalore.

Celebrities like Ranvijay, Karan Kundra, Prince Narula, Yuvika Chaudhary, Rohit Khandelwal, Anushka Sharma, Zeishan Quadri and many more attended the event.

The Delhi-based Dreamz Production house promotes young talents and provides them a platform to showcase their talent and become a part of India’s next super model.

Congratulating Hassang, Natung said such platforms promote young talents and give them confidence to face challenges in life.

Encouraging Hassang to continue to pursue his dreams, the minister informed that under the CM’s Talent Hunt programme, events such as Arunachal’s Got Talent, Arunachal Idol, Mr Arunachal and Miss Arunachal are being declared as calendar events to promote young talents.

MLA cum Advisor to Forest and Environment Kumsi Sidisow and Youth Affairs Director Ramesh Linggi were also present.