Gupta and Dhiman leave for Turkey to participate in WKF Karate 1 Premier League

NEW DELHI, 10 Mar: Aniket Gupta and Deepika Dhiman left here for Turkey to take part in the World Karate Federation (WKF) Karate 1 Premier League to be held in Istanbul from 12 to 14 March.

Gupta and Dhiman, who are presently working in the Income Tax department under the Ministry of Finance, have been selected for the prestigious event based on their current world ranking.

Aniket is the only male individual kata player from the entire South Asian countries to participate in the event.

The WKF Karate 1 Premier League is an Olympic qualifying event. It is also being held in Morocco, Portugal, Uzbekistan and Russia.

Nearly 600 karatekas from 72 countries have registered to participate in the event.

These events are being organized by WKF and hosted by the national federations of respective countries.