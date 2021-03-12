Arunodaya University holds 1st convocation ceremony

LEKHI, 11 Mar: Arunodaya University in Lekhi village organized its first convocation ceremony for the graduates of the 2018-20 session at the university’s sports ground on Thursday.

Wishing luck and success to the graduates, Arunodaya University vice chancellor Dr Suman Virendra Jain asked the students to resist self-doubt, and encouraged them to stay focused on their goals.

In his address, Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) Vice Chancellor Prof Saket Kushwaha spoke on the importance of quality education and suggested that students “grab opportunities from both hands when it comes.” He also emphasized the need to work hard to be successful.

RGU Pro-VC Prof Amitava Mitra spoke on how private universities are playing an important role in providing quality education in the country and making the young generation future-ready.

Debia Taki from the MBA department was the university topper, and was conferred the gold medal, a certificate and a trophy by Dr Jain.

Other department gold medallists included Gichik Yani (MA Pol Sc), Punam Bam (MA English), Bompi Yomcha (MA Sociology), Yajap Bage (MCom) and Kirpi Karga (MA History).

Other graduates were conferred certificates by the guests.

Arunodaya University dean (academic) Dr HS Gangawar administered the institutional oath to the graduates.