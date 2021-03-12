CRPF distributes solar lanterns

PALIN, 11 Mar: The 138th Bn CRPF at the Palin outpost distributed solar LED lanterns to 55 families under its civic action programme at a simple function organized here in Kra Daadi district on Thursday.

Deputy Commissioner Higio Tala commended the CRPF team for its initiative, and expressed hope that it would go a long way in building a better relationship between them and the general public.

He asked the villagers to take proper care of the solar lanterns.

“It would prove handy in times of power outages, especially for students preparing for their examinations,” he added.

The officials present distributed the lanterns on behalf of the 138th CRPF. (DIPRO)