‘Halt work on TAH stretch’

ITANAGAR, 11 Mar: The gram panchayat chairperson and the gram panchayat members of Tagji and Raka gram panchayats, along with GBs and the local public, have jointly appealed to the Lower Subansiri deputy commissioner to issue an order directing immediate halt on the ongoing Trans-Arunachal Highway (TAH) construction work at 12 km to 28 km (Potin to Pangin) under Package 2.

In a letter addressed to the DC, the PRI members, GBs and locals on Thursday claimed that the work executing agency, PH Construction Pvt Ltd, is not carrying out the work as per the MoRTH guidelines.

“The construction work undertaken by PH Construction Pvt Ltd is not according to MoRTH guidelines. Proper road safety measures have not been implemented by the agency. There is also need for construction of B-wall in our jurisdiction from 12 km to 28 km in Tajgi and Raka areas because there is high risk of landslides and accidents during the rainy season. Schoolchildren and the common public will be facing much difficulty while commuting to these areas,” they added.

They also appealed to the DC to disburse the remaining compensation to the locals who have donated their land for the construction of the highway.