Scientific advisory committee meeting held

NAMSAI, 11 Mar: The scientific advisory committee (SAC) meeting of the KVKs of Namsai, Anjaw and Longding districts was held at the Namsai KVK campus on Thursday.

Twenty-nine SAC members, including Meghalaya-based ICR for NEH Region Director VK Mishra, along with progressive farmers from different villages attended the meeting.

Mishra attended the meeting on the virtual mode.

Namsai KVK Head Dr Debasis Sasmal presented the annual progress report of all three KVKs.

The officers from the state departments also shared their opinions for the overall development of the farming community.

All the KVK scientists and programme officers presented their action plans for 2021-22.