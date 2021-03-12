Workshop on IHIP underway

NAHARLAGUN, 11 Mar: A two-day state level ‘workshop-cum-refresher training of trainers on the use of integrated health information platform (IHIP) in integrated disease surveillance programme (IDSP)’ is underway at the Administrative Training Institute here from 11 March.

Similar training for the remaining 12 districts will be held on 18-19 March, the state surveillance unit informed in a release.

The workshop is in preparation for the nationwide launch of the IHIP on 1 April. Three to four participants each from the district surveillance units of the IDSP will participate in the training. They will be trained as master trainers who will in turn conduct district and block level training before the nationwide launch.

The IHIP is a web-enabled near real-time electronic information system that is embedded with all applicable government of India e-Governance standards, information technology, data and metadata standards to provide state-of-the-art single operating picture with geo-spatial information for managing disease outbreaks and related resources, it said.

“Unlike the IDSP, which provides weekly reporting on 16 communicable diseases, the IHIP will cover over 33 diseases, and shall be on a daily basis reporting and case-based system,” the state surveillance unit informed.

“The IHIP would be a game changer in enhancing disease surveillance and predicting outbreaks or epidemics to near real-time accuracy to enable taking quick and prompt actions to even villages and household levels,” it said, adding that the state is being supported by Nishta, Jhpiego team, which is providing technical assistance in conducting the training and in planning the rollout of the IHIP in the state.

The WHO will also be supporting some districts in conducting and monitoring district and block level trainings.