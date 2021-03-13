EAC surveys colony for establishing circle HQ

NIRJULI, 12 Mar: Naharlagun EAC Likha Radh along with Borum ZPM Tok Tama visited Anya-Rayo Colony here in Papum Pare district on Friday to survey the feasibility of establishing a circle headquarters here.

Briefing the media later, the ZPM said that the demand for creation of a separate circle headquarters for Nirjuli has been made for the last many years.

“The Nirjuli township area is very big and it includes urban as well as rural villages. Also, as per census, the population is 28,000. Moreover, this demand for a circle headquarters is more than 10 years old,” he said.

The ZPM also informed that the residents of Rayo-Anya Colony are donating land free of cost for the establishment of the circle headquarters. “They have given in writing, stating that 8,000 sq metre land will be donated free of cost,” he said.

Speaking to the press, the EAC informed that he will prepare a report and submit it to the DC for further action.

“We are going to study the feasibility of the proposal put forward by the local people. The government will take the final call,” he said.