Free taxi driving course underway

ZIRO, 12 Mar: A 45-day free taxi driving course for aspiring unemployed taxi drivers of Lower Subansiri district was inaugurated at the Industrial Training Institute (ITI) here on Friday.

The training programme is a component of the Centre’s flagship Prime Minister’s Kaushal Vikas Yojana, and the training provider is NEEDS from Dehradun. Seventy trainees are participating in the 266-hour driving lessons, including theory and practical classes.

The training machineries and equipment include the latest handbook on traffic rules and regulations, a simulator, and four light motor vehicles.

At end of the training programme, the trainees would be awarded learner’s driving licence, and interested drivers would be assisted in getting placements as taxi drivers in private companies within and outside the state.

The programme was inaugurated by ITI Principal Gyati Kacho. He advised the trainees to make the best use of the opportunity to skill themselves with the art of driving to generate employment for themselves.

Senior foreman Liagi Baht explained the various aspects of traffic rules and regulations and road safety measures.

Representatives of NEEDS explained the course components of the training programme. Formal classes will start from Monday. (DIPRO)