Malaria elimination task force meeting held

ZIRO, 12 Mar: Lower Subansiri DC Somcha Lowang called for unified efforts by all inter-sectoral departments to eradicate malaria completely.

Addressing a coordination meeting of the district malaria elimination task force here on Friday, the DC said: “Against the state target of 2025 to be declared malaria-free state, Lower Subansiri district has set a target of 2022.

This would require absolute cooperation, intensified IEC and reviewing the progress regularly.”

Inviting cooperation from the PRI members present at the meeting, Lowang added, “A programme is successful if our policies and benefits reach the people in the last mile. Therefore the role of the PRI members, who are the grassroots governing bodies, is immense and crucial.”

ZPC Likha Sangchchore also emphasized on carrying out intensified IEC activities on malaria eradication. She assured all support to the DMO in carrying out awareness programmes in the villages.

The members present at the meeting suggested introducing larvae eating fishes in the small nallahs and drains to counter mosquito breeding. They also emphasized on identifying the source of mosquito breeding and immediately disinfecting them.

NVBCDP DPO Dr Kuru Tama made a presentation on the roles and responsibilities of the members of the district malaria elimination task force.

Laigi Rinia and Hibu Lily from the Apatani Women Association, Ziro also presented their views on rejuvenating water bodies and dealing with the menace of stray animals.

It is worth mentioning here that Lower Subansiri did not report any case of malaria in 2020. (DIPRO)