Rehab prog for aurally impaired

NAMSAI, 12 Mar: The Arunachal University of Studies here and Kolkata-based Ali Yavar Jung National Institute of Speech and Hearing Disabilities will jointly organize a rehabilitation programme for people with hearing disabilities on 16, 17 and 18 March.

The three-day institutional engagement involves a sensitization programme on 16 March, which will be followed by an orientation programme and a diagnostic-cum-hearing aid fitment camp on 17 and 18 March. Hearing aids will be provided to selected hearing impaired individuals at the camp. The event will be conducted at the Arunachal University of Studies campus here.

The main objective of the drive is to empower aurally impaired individuals and engage them in productive endeavours. The target is to provide 150 cochlear implantations to aurally impaired individuals from the five circles of Namsai district and Tezu (Lohit).