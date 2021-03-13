Power shutdown on 14 Mar

ITANAGAR, 12 Mar: The 132 kv bus sections (A and B) of the 132/33 kv sub-station in Chimpu will be shut down from 5 am to 12 pm on 14 March (Sunday). The shutdown will be taken up by M/s Sterlite Power (NER-II Transmission Limited), Biswanath Chariali, Assam, for carrying out bay connection to the newly constructed 132 kv double circuit Biswanath Chariali-Itanagar transmission line.

During the shutdown period, power supply to all the areas fed through the 33 kv feeders connected to the Chimpu sub-station will be affected, informed the executive engineer (E) of the power department’s Transmission Division No II.