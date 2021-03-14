Awareness prog on improved farming techniques held

NAFRA, 13 Mar: Ninety farmers from Ditchik, Nachibon and Lower Dzong villages in Nafra circle of West Kameng district participated in ‘awareness-cum-training programmes’ which were held separately at the villages on 8, 9 and 10 March, respectively.

The programme was conducted by Nafra-based Multi Technology Testing Centre and Vocational Training Centre, in collaboration with the AICRP on Biological Control of Crop Pests and Diseases and the College of Horticulture & Forestry, Pasighat.

During the training, the farmers were informed about topics like improved production technologies for agri-allied farming, plant health management, promotion and popularization of millet cultivation and value addition, and bio-intensive pest management in vegetable crops.

They were also provided with different agro inputs like finger millet seeds and microbial bio-pesticides.