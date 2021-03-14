Awareness programme conducted

BOMDILA, 13 Mar: The police department here in West Kameng district on Saturday organized an awareness programme themed ‘Drug abuse, alcoholism and other alcoholic substance’ under the ‘Nasha mukt Bharat’ campaign.

Addressing the programme, Deputy Commissioner Karma Leki urged the participants to keep themselves free from consuming any kind of abusive substance and come forward to eradicate the menace of drug abuse from the society.

DIG (Western Range) Kime Aya and Bomdila CO Tenzing Yanchen also spoke.

Students from various schools, parents, teachers and police personnel attended the programme. (DIPRO)