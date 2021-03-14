Khelo India sports competitions start in Khonsa

KHONSA, 13 Mar: A weeklong Khelo India sports competitions with the theme ‘Sports for peace and development: Correcting people – realizing youths’, got off to a colourful start at the town indoor stadium of the 6th Assam Rifles and Nehru Stadium here in Tirap district on Saturday.

Kicking off the competitions, MLA Wanglam Sawin urged the youths of Tirap and Changlang to take advantage of the sports competitions being sponsored by the Sports Authority of India.

Sawin appealed to the youths of Tirap and Changlang to shun drugs and alcohol addiction and channel their energy in positive directions.

Tirap DC Taro Mize in his address said that Khelo India is an initiative of the central government to encourage the youths in games and sports activities.

Informing that there is a 5 percent job reservation for sportspersons in every department, the DC said “games and sports and school education are equally important to achieve something in life.”

Earlier, District Sports Officer Noah Mongku highlighted the concept of the Khelo India sports competitions being organized under the aegis of the Tirap district administration in collaboration with the Sports Authority of Arunachal and the sports & youth affairs department.

“Certain districts have been chosen under the concept of Khelo India sports competitions by the government to keep the youths away from evils and unlawful activities and to help them concentrate their minds in sports activities instead of indulging in all antisocial activities, and for which Tirap is one of the districts among the selected districts,” Mongku said.

District Karate Association vice president Somgang Lowang said such sports competitions in Khonsa would “definitely benefit the youth and sports lovers.”

Karate, athletics and boxing are being organized during the competitions.

Wangcha Lowang and his team demonstrated their karate skills, while in the junior category of the boxing competition, Ngamlang Konhkang (Blue) defeated Honrang Kongkang (Red) in three rounds. (DIPRO)