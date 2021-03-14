DA, students organise cleanliness drive

ZIRO, 13 Mar: The Apatani Students’ Union (ASU) in collaboration with the Lower Subansiri district administration on Saturday organized a mass cleanliness drive here in preparation for Myoko festival.

Dustbins were also installed in the villages. The union urged the villagers to keep their village surroundings neat and clean and also make Myoko festival plastic-free.

Themed ‘Clean village for cleaner celebration’, the drive was joined by members of youth associations from different villages, besides the members of the ASU.