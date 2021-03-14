Libang inspects GH in Aalo

AALO, 13 Mar: Health Minister Alo Libang along with Aalo East MLA Kento Jini and DC Moki Loyi visited the general hospital (GH) here in West Siang district on Saturday.

The team visited the ICU, the maternity ward, the male and female wards, the operation theatre, and the X-ray and emergency rooms.

Addressing the doctors, officers and medical staff, Libang said “human health is of paramount importance in the process of development,” and urged all the doctors and staff of the hospital to do their best work.

He said the state government is facing problems in placing all human resources to man the equipments in many general and district hospitals, and that rationalization of transfer and posting of doctors is in process.

“Many doctors are placed under various programmes, leading to shortfalls of services of doctors,” Libang said, and asked doctors in general to offer treatment beyond their assigned duties also.

The minister also said that opening of PHCs, CHCs and sub-centres where it is not feasible should be discouraged.

The MLA said that provision for modern infrastructure and equipment at the GH here was in his pre-election agenda, and stressed on establishing two dialysis units at the GH.

“Doctors are saviours and should create a patient-doctor friendly atmosphere and maintain duty schedules to give constant services to the people of the district,” Jini said.

He assured to provide a Yono healthcare ATM out of pocket as part of modernizing the hospital’s equipment.

Apprising the minister of the overall status and programmes of the GH, Dr Moli Riba placed a three-point memorandum pertaining to posting of six GDMOs, construction of a training-cum-conference hall, and establishment of a CT scan building.

Senior dental surgeon Dr Onima Lollen also spoke. (DIPRO)