Farmers on exposure trip to CHF

PASIGHAT, 13 Mar: Twenty-five farmers from the Dibang Agro Farmer’s Producer Company from Lower Dibang Valley district are on a three-day exposure visit to the College of Horticulture & Forestry (CHF) here in East Siang district through the support of the NABARD.

The tour is being organized by the producer organization promoting institution, AMYAA NGO.

During Saturday’s session, the farmers met Kanubari MLA Gabriel D Wangsu. He spoke on the upcoming government schemes for farmers and encouraged the farmers, mainly the youths, to take up farming as a profession.

CHF Dean BN Hazarika and Dr Chandran Deo from the college advised the farmers on improving their production.

During the tour, resource persons will cover a wide range of topics, such as improving cultivation practice in black pepper, improving production technology of ginger and turmeric, pests management, farm waste and disease management, processing of ginger and turmeric, and scope and opportunities of spices in Arunachal.