Residents repair colony road

DAPORIJO, 13 Mar: The residents of Sigin Colony Pt-I, II, III and IV here in Upper Subansiri district, along with members of the business community on Saturday repaired the dilapidated colony road, stretching from the trijunction point to the political MV garage, the way to the district hospital, and Sigin Colony Pt-II and III.

The condition of the road is very pathetic as it is washed out by rain every year, causing immense hardships to the residents.

The residents of the colony have appealed to all to take care of public properties, so that the public amenities provided by the government can be utilized properly. (DIPRO)