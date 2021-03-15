APWWS, APSCPCR express shock over minor’s death

ITANAGAR, 14 Mar: The Arunachal Pradesh Women’s Welfare Society (APWWS) and the Arunachal Pradesh State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (APSCPCR) have expressed shock at the death of a six-year-old child in Itanagar on 1 March and have condemned it.

The commission and the society said they were saddened by the growing atrocities against children in the state.

APSCW Chairperson Gumri Ringu called on the people of the state to come forward to report any incidence of violence against children.

The commission and the society while commending the police for promptly arresting three people said that investigation must be carried out properly and chargesheet should be filed on time.

The six-year-old girl was found dead with multiple bruises and cut marks on different parts of her body at the private residence of one of her close relatives here in Mowb-I.

Michael Garam, Jeemi Hangkar Garam and Jeeking Hangkar have been arrested by the capital police.