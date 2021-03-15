GWS rejects constitution of another committee on Lower Siang

ITANAGAR, 14 Mar: The Galo Welfare Society (GWS) on Sunday said it rejects the constitution of any other committee “on the Kora issue in particular and Lower Siang district in general.”

“So far, five committees have been constituted for the same issue without any rhyme or reason,” the GWS said in a press statement, and added that the latest sixth committee, constituted with Industrial Secretary Hage Tari as its chairman, “is nothing but clear indication of state government’s indecisiveness and an approach to clandestinely organize whirlwind meeting to suppress the voice of the people.”

The GWS warned that delaying and complicating the matter would lead to further confusion and mistrust among the people, and may eventually lead to law and order problem in the coming days, “for which state government shall be solely responsible.”

The GWS also urged the state government to immediately call off the activities of the committee under Hage Tari and make Lower Siang district fully operational on the basis of the act which was passed by the assembly.

“The GWS shall henceforth speak with chief minister on any issue related to Lower Siang district and no other committee or official shall be entertained by GWS,” the statement read.

The GWS further stated that the last committee – the group of ministers (GoM) under the chairmanship of Kamlung Mossang – had visited Kora circle and Nari, conducted elaborate public hearing, and recommended explicitly that Lower Siang be made operational “with inclusion of Kora circle under Lower Siang.”

“The highest level GoM recommendation was just and sufficient ground for proper demarcation of Lower Siang district, which has been functionalized in namesake without proper notification of the same, thereby complicating the operationalization of Lower Siang district, which was created with the three other districts, namely, Siang, Namsai and Kra Daadi vide the Arunachal Pradesh (Re-Organization of Districts) (Amendment) Act, 2013 (Act No 2 of 2014) published vide a notification dated 3 March, 2014. All the three other districts created alongside Lower Siang are now functioning smoothly, whereas the proper functionalization of Lower Siang has been delayed with constitution of committees after committees,” it said.