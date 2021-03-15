Sensitization prog on social audit held

BOMDILA, 14 Mar: A two-day district level sensitization programme on social audit under the MGNREGA for PMAY (Gramin) and other rural development programmes for member secretaries, ZPMs, BDOs, EOs (RE), TA (RE), PTAs, BFTs, CCA and CA of West Kameng district concluded here on Sunday.

West Kameng ZPC Rinchin Jomba Merakpa in her inaugural address threw light on the process of planning and implementation of works, preparing job cards for every poor and needy household, preparing details of ongoing projects, etc.

“Every work should be done with quality, which will be monitored by the ZPMs in ground level,” she said.

SIRD Itanagar Assistant Director SW Bagang enumerated the details of social audit and its importance. “The meaning of social audit is transparency and accountability,” he added.

He also dwelt on the “pre-RTI era activities,” growth and institutionalizing of social audit, social audit rules, need and process of social audit, etc. (DIPRO)