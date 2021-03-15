Workshop on high-value crops held

CHANGBU, 14 Mar: Fifty progressive farmers from different villages participated in a ‘workshop-cum-training programme on production of high-value crops and mushroom in high altitude region’ here in Tawang district on Sunday.

The programme was organized by the defence research laboratory (DRL) based in Tawang.

While DRL in-charge Dr BJ Gogoi spoke about the DRL and its functions in the Tawang sector, entomologist from the agriculture department, KB Kayastha spoke about insect and pest management on different crops grown in Tawang area, and DRL scientist Ashok Naglot dwelt on mushroom production in Tawang.

Other experts from the Tezpur (Assam) DRL also spoke on different topics like vermicompost preparation, its usage, organic farming, sticky traps, etc. (DIPRO)