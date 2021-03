NARVANA, 18 Mar: In a stunning performance, Arunachal’s sub-junior boys’ hockey team demolished their counterpart Himachal Pradesh 7-0 in their second match in the ongoing National Sub-junior Hockey Championship here in Haryana on Thursday morning.

Tapang Yorna scored three goals. “It was possible because of the sheer dedication of our coach Shivkumar Saini, and under the sincere supervision of Sonam Tenzin, secretary, Hockey Arunachal,” said HA treasurer Hillang Nima in a release.