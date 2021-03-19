Awareness prog on AYUSH healthcare system held

GANGA, 18 Mar: Itanagar capital region District AYUSH Mission Society organized an awareness programme on the importance of AYUSH healthcare system under its public health outreach activities at the health & wellness centre (HWC) here on Thursday.

A large number of resource persons, including AYUSH DDSH Dr Dusu Laji, ICC DANO Dr Usha Devi, TRIHMS SMO (Homoeopathy) Dr Pradeep Debnath, Raj Bhavan dispensary MO (Homoeopathy) Dr Maga Rija, AYUR MO Dr Dojum Boje and yoga instructor (AYUSH) BP Mahanta conducted an awareness programme on health and hygiene, nutrition, child and maternal health and epidemic and vector-borne diseases for panchayat leaders, teachers, ASHAs/ANMs and anganwadi workers during the programme.

Earlier, Health Services Director Dr M Lego inaugurated the peripheral OPD at the HWC, where the AYUSH system of medicine will be available. Dr Lego also distributed medicinal plants like neem, giloy, tulsi, black jammun and bhasak to the public. This was followed by plantation of medicinal plants in the HWC’s premises. (DIPRO)