KAI president Tara calls on Rijiju

NEW DELHI, 18 Mar: Karate Association of India (KAI) president Likha Tara and general secretary Rajneesh Choudhary made a courtesy call on union MoS for Youth Affairs & Sports Kiren Rijiju here on Thursday, during which they held wide-ranging discussion on matters related to the development of karate and facilities for the karatekas.

During the discussion, Rijiju assured the KAI officials that he would take all initiatives for further development of karate and the welfare of the karate players of the country, Tara told over telephone from New Delhi.

He informed that Rijiju will be visiting Arunachal shortly.