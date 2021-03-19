DC visits diagnostic-cum-hearing aid fitment camp at AUS

TEZU, 18 Mar: Lohit DC Marge Sora visited the diagnostic-cum-hearing aid fitment camp at the Arunachal University of Studies (AUS) here on Thursday, and lauded the college authority for its initiative.

“The AUS is not only providing best of the educational facilities and infrastructure but also helping in rehabilitation of divyangjan population of the state,” he said, adding that he would fully support future initiatives such as this.

AYJNISHD Joint Nodal Officer Anupam Das briefed the DC on the programme. The DC also distributed hearing aids to around 15 people. He congratulated Dr Ashwani Lochan, president of the World Education Mission (WEM), for sponsoring 20 divyangjans into various university programmes.

AUS special education dean Prof DS Hernwal informed the media that 152 beneficiaries were provided with hearing aids during the camp. He informed that 27 students have been shortlisted for availing 100 percent scholarship from the WEM for pursuing higher education at the AUS. He said he has obtained consent from the WEM office to accommodate seven additional students.

Joint registrar Himanshu Panchal said that establishment of an ear mould and hearing aid repair lab at the AUS would be very helpful.

Dr Lochan informed that the AYJNISHD, in collaboration with the AUS, will organize an “employer meet” in May for the purpose of employment for trained divyangjans in various industries.

Dr Prasanjeet Majumdar of the AYJNISHD, along with Palash Dutta and science director Dr Rani Jha interacted with the beneficiaries and provided them information about the operation of the distributed equipments.